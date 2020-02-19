menu
Woman teacher tonsures her head in Bhopal

Posted by shameen Published: February 19, 2020, 10:33 pm IST
Woman teacher tonsures her head in Bhopal

Bhopal: A protesting guest lecturer — Shahin — here on Wednesday got her head tonsured as a mark of protest against uncertainty over the confirmation of their jobs.

Addressing the protesters, Shahin said: “We have been protesting for the last 72 days. The state government has no mercy for teachers. Chief Minister Kamal Nath is behaving like a dictator.”

“This was the last resort to ask Kamal Nath to pay heed to our problems. Many of our friends have committed suicide,” she told ANI.

Ruchi Tiwari, another protester, said: “Did we elect the Congress for this day? He calls us sisters. Still, he is not paying a visit to us.”
The guest teachers are seeking the regularisation of their job by the state government.

Last week, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia told the agitating guest teachers that he would be their ‘shield and sword’ if all promises in the party’s manifesto were not fulfilled.

Source: ANI
