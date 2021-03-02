Woman throws 3-year-old from building in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, March 2 : In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly threw her nephew to his death from a building in the old city of Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Three-year-old Mohammed Naomaan died on the spot after she allegedly threw him from the second floor of their house in Kumarwadi colony in Edi Bazar area.

Police arrested Ayesha, 22, on the charges of killing the child. She reportedly confessed to throwing the child from the building.

Relatives of the victim alleged that Ayesha murdered the son of her brother-in-law out of jealousy as she was issueless.

Ayesha was married to Ahmeduddin more than a year ago. Ahmeduddin’s brother Mohammed Ihtesham was also living in the same building with his family.

An aunt of the victim said Ayesha was jealous of the child as all family members used to love him and she had no children.

A case was registered at Bhavani Nagar police station. A police officer said they were investigating.

