Woman who cheated man arrested

Hyderabad: Kukatpally police arrested a woman who was blackmailing him.

According to details of the case, Maheshwari enchanted a youth on social media apps and developing friendship. She also spent some time in a hotel under the pretext of a wedding.

Later, she started blackmailing the youth through her beau. The beau posed himself as the inspector of police and collected Rs. 4.5 lakh. He demanded another amount of Rs.1.5 lakh.

The youth told this to his companions and later lodged a complaint in the police.

Police registered a case and arrested the woman.