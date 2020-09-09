Woman’s corpse found in abandoned public toilet at Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The partially decomposed body of an unknown woman was found under suspicious circumstances in a public toilet at Secunderabad on Tuesday. The police have registered a murder case noticing that the body had blood (stains) on it.

The dead body was found with just undergarments in the unused Sulabh Complex situated under the Railway Bridge towards northern side of Bansilalpet Railway Bridge, which falls under the limits of Market Police Station limits.

According to police officials, the victim suspected to be between 35-40 years, may have died two to three days ago. She had a wheatish complexion, and her left hand was found to have a green coloured half-moon figure with dots tattoo mark on. All her belongings were also missing.

Any information leading to the identification of the unknown female deceased may be informed to the Police Control 040-27852333. The informants will be rewarded suitably and their particulars will be kept confidential, said police officials.