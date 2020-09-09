Woman’s corpse found in abandoned public toilet at Secunderabad

By Mohammed Hussain Updated: 9th September 2020 1:45 pm IST
Woman's corpse found in abandoned public toilet at Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The partially decomposed body of an unknown woman was found under suspicious circumstances in a public toilet at Secunderabad on Tuesday.  The police have registered a murder case noticing that the body had blood (stains) on it.

The dead body was found with just undergarments in the unused Sulabh Complex situated under the Railway Bridge towards northern side of Bansilalpet Railway Bridge, which falls under the limits of Market Police Station limits.

According to police officials, the victim suspected to be between 35-40 years, may have died two to three days ago. She had a wheatish complexion, and her left hand was found to have a green coloured half-moon figure with dots tattoo mark on. All her belongings were also missing. 

READ:  TS: Man held for sexually abusing niece

Any information leading to the identification of the unknown female deceased may be informed to the Police Control 040-27852333. The informants will be rewarded suitably and their particulars will be kept confidential, said police officials. 

Categories
Crime in Hyderabad
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close