Woman’s paramour held for murder of husband in Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 5 : The Gurugram police have arrested a womans paramour for allegedly murdering her husband around four months ago.

Talking to the media on Saturday, the Police said that Suresh (27) of Jind district in Haryana was killed by 25-year-old Sukhbir, in connivance with the wife of the deceased.

According to the police, a missing complaint was filed by Suresh’s father Rammeher on September 1, 2020 at the Sector-5 police station in Gurugram.

In his complaint, he stated that his son was missing since the last four-five months.

Suresh, who was a driver, was living with his wife Sunita and their daughter at Sheetla colony in Gurugram.

On the basis of the complaint, the police started an investigation.

During the probe, it came to light that Suresh was kidnapped and then murdered. Later, the police added the sections of kidnapping and murder to the FIR.

During investigation, the police became suspicious of the victim’s wife’s role and also received some inputs from its sources and technical support. The police arrested Sukhbir from Jind on September 4.

During questioning, Sukhbir confessed to the murder and also revealed the involvement of Suresh’s wife and an accomplice.

Sukhbir claimed that he knew the woman for the last 8-9 years since college, and that Suresh had come to know about their affair.

Since he began beating his wife thereafter, Sukhbir, the woman, and his acquaintance hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Suresh.

“Four months ago, Sukhbir reached the house of Suresh and took him to a dhaba and started drinking with him. When Suresh was in an inebriated state, Sukhbir with the help of his acquaintance shot him twice and killed him on the spot. They then loaded the body in a car and took it away to dump it in a 5 feet deep ditch which had been dug for a pipeline on the roadside,” said Rajender Singh, SHO of Sector-5 police station.

“We recovered the skeleton of the deceased on Friday. The accused is on five days’ police remand and efforts are on to arrest the woman and another accused,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.