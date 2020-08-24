Women at equal risk of COVID-19 in Kashmir: Health experts

Srinagar, Aug 24 : The health experts have said that though the Covid-19 apparently may appear more lethal among men as compared to women, it has caused deaths at the same rate among men and women in Kashmir.

This was said by Dr Rouf Hussain Rather, in-charge Data Analysis section at Divisional Covid-19 Control Room Kashmir.

He said that 563 Covid deaths have been recorded in Kashmir; among these include 368 men out of a total of 16,796 male positive cases and 195 women out of a total of 8,191 female positive cases.

The crude mortality rate is 2.1 per cent among men and 2.3 per cent among women, which after statistical analysis appears similar. The apparent 0.2 per cent more mortality among females has been found statistically insignificant.

Health experts observed that the more positive cases and subsequently more deaths among men is due to their frequent movement for work and other activities.

Dr Rouf Hussain stressed upon face mask use, cough and sneezing etiquettes, social distancing, not touching the face and nose with unclean hands and frequent hand washing.

Source: IANS

