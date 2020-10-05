Women Congress leaders burn effigy of UP CM and Narendra Modi

Hyderabad: The women Congress leaders and workers on Sunday burning the effigyof Yogi Adityanath and Narendra Modi alleged that the ruling parties of both the Center and state are not taking the moves for the justice of the Dalit girl rape case in Uttar Pradesh. The women Congress agitated at the gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad.

The women leaders said that the Indian daughters are not safe until, the BJP government rules the center. The leaders said that despite all the pain the family of victim is already undergoing the government is troubling them more by their brutal behavior.

The Congress leaders also urged that the family should be allowed to speak there point and get suppressed.