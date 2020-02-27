Women dancers assaulted during birthday party

A+ A-

Hyderabad: An incident of harassment and assault took place at Rajendernagar and the birthday party became controversial.

According to the reports, the cause of the conflict was the arguments between the organizer of the event and the dancers on the payment of remuneration. The dancers approached the police.

According to the details of the case, the hosts gave the responsibility of arranging a dance party to an event organizer. At 2 am, the event organizer forced the dancers to dance. When they refused the organizer threatened them with knives.

The dancers, however, escaped the clutches of the organizers and approached the police. Mr Ashok Chakravarty, ACP Rajendernagar Division informed that a case has been registered.

Preliminary enquires revealed that there were heated arguments between the dancers and the organizer of the event on the question of the payment of the remuneration and the organizer assaulted the dancers for refusing to dance in half-naked condition.

Police registered a case and started an investigation.