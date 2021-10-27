Women entrepreneurs summit, Iranian food festival in Hyderabad on Oct 25

Hyderabad: With Support of Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises( MSME), Government of India, CD Foundation organized a day-long program in which Hyderabad lit brightly in International colours with Food by Chefs from Poland and Iran and Fashion show by Designers from Bangladesh and Palestine. The program was preceded by the Women Entrepreneurs Summit with the mission of promoting Gender Equality through inclusive growth, with the support of the MSME, Government of India. We Hub- T- Hub and TASK were collaboration partners.

Luisa Lino- Trade Counselor of the Embassy of Portugal in India and Country Director of AICEP (Trade and Investment Agency of Portugal) in India, Ms. Mina Hadian, Vice Consul of the Consulate General of Iran in Hyderabad, was present at the Summit & shared their insights on ease of doing business with women entrepreneurs, representatives from WE-Hub. In her speech Ms. Mina Hadian said that Entrepreneurship among women is increasingly rising in Iran. Iran has the largest population of women with higher education in the Middle East. Based on the United Nations Human Development Index, Iranian women have outstanding progress in education, research, science, entrepreneurship and employment. She said, Iran has recently witnessed the arrival of a significant number of women in the professions previously undertaken by men. There are about 30 active sectors in the field of women entrepreneurship in Iran such as: Communication and Information Technology – Sport Equipment – Trade and International Affairs – Technical and Engineering Services – Handicrafts – Food industry – Cosmetics – Carpet – Agriculture – Tourism – Textiles – petrochemical industry.

At the end of her speech she said, it is good to have a short glimpse on the trade opportunities between Iran and India specially Telangana state. The economies of Iran and India are supplementary and complementary economies, therefore both countries have a comparative advantage for the trade of many goods. Iran is among the largest buyers of Indian tea and rice, and on the other hand, Iranian agricultural products such as date, dried fruits, nuts, apple and kiwi are popular in India.

Iran can also supply the petrochemical and mineral products needed by India and it has a good market for many Indian products such as medicine. Apart from the exchange of goods, the development of tourism between the two countries is also one of the opportunities that can be very profitable for both sides.

Further, there was also a coffee morning with the Embassy of Poland, New Delhi & CD Foundation, to talk about bi-lateral Trade opportunities and possibilities of future collaborations were highlighted in order to build a bridge between Telangana and Poland.

The Grand evening of the International Food Festival was inaugurated by H.E Mahdi Shahrokhi, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran – Hyderabad and H.E Adam Burakowski, Ambassador of Poland to India. The cultural and fashion show which was followed by a gala dinner attended by Diplomats and Elites at Trident International Hotel. This food festival from 25th– 31st October at Trident Hotel and the Program hosted by the Consulate of Iran – Hyderabad, Poland & CD Foundation.

The occasion began with lamp lighting & moved ahead with remarks to explore new ties with the State of Telangana, in various ways, by the participating nations.

The program witnessed fashion show sequences with Shahnaz Hamza, a Bangladeshi designer working humbly towards her passion since the last 30 years & presented a stunning line of traditional Bangladeshi sarees and designer Amana presented Palestine traditional outfits.

There were also Indian designers, who presented the outfits with the sequence marvelously choreographed by Shafeeq Ur Rehman of Star Life Hyderabad. Perini, the classical dance and Oggu Katha Folk Dance of Telangana state was presented by the teams from the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana.

The other dignitaries present on the occasion were Andrew Flemming, Consul General of the United Kingdom, H.E Adnan Altay Altinors, Consul General of Turkey.

Speaking on the occasion, founder director of CD foundation, Charu Das, said that it’s a matter of great honor to work & bring together various diplomatic missions with India & that it’s indeed good to be in service of nation as CD Foundation has been organizing Embassy connect program Nationally and Internationally in India and Abroad, for more than 7 years now, to promote bi lateral trade and cultural collaborations with partnering countries in association of respective Embassies.