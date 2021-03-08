Women farmers sport mehendi with ‘protest’ slogan at Ghazipur

New Delhi, March 8 : Scores of women farmers at the Ghazipur border have got the ‘protest’ slogan painted on their palms with mehendi, as a mark of protest against the Centre’s three agri laws, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Ghazipur border of Delhi for over 100 days, demanding withdrawal of the farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for their crops.

On Monday, women farmers took the centre stage at the protest site, as they managed the stage, arranged food and security and shared tales of their struggles on the occasion. However, 17 of them sat on a hunger strike.

Harshman Kaur, one of the woman farmers sharing the stage, said: “While some women harvesters are present on the stage, there are others who are on a hunger strike. We have sported mehendi on our hands with the ‘protest’ slogan. We have given a new dimension to the movement.”

“The participation of women has increased significantly with the arrival of scores of women.”

