Women fatally shot in head during robbery in Patna

Patna, Nov 29 : A woman was fatally shot in her head by robbers after she resisted their move to loot passengers of an aut-rickshaw in state capital Patna, police said on Sunday.

Saiqa Parveen was travelling with her husband Imran Alam in the auto-rickshaw when she was shot dead late Saturday night.

Police said that when the auto-rickshaw reached Chiraiyatadh flyover near Patna railway station, two men riding it asked the driver to stop. Two more persons riding two motorcycles reached the spot and looted all the passengers at gunpoint.

While Alam handed over his belongings, Parveen resisted the robbers. One of them shot her in the head, killing her on the spot.

Alam, a private bank employee in Siwan, was on way to his native Dehri-on-Sone town in Bihar along with his wife. As they had reached Patna at night, they were on way to the railway station for overnight stay in a nearby hotel, he told the police.

“An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons and effort are on to arrest them,” Patna SSP Upendra Sharma said.

