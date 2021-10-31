Women feel safest walking alone in UAE over all other countries

Abu Dhabi: Women feel safer in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) than any other country, according to a major survey by Georgetown University.

While UAE ranked 24th out of 170 countries surveyed in the index, the country ranked first in terms of ‘community safety’.

A total of 98.5 per cent of the women surveyed, aged 15 and above, said they feel ‘safe walking alone at night in the city or area where they live’.

Singapore came in second at 96.9 per cent. The UAE also climbed to 24 from 43 in 2017.

Afghanistan was listed as the nation in which women feel the least safe, with Syria faring the worst globally on counts of organised violence and regionally on community safety. More men than women felt safe walking alone at night in countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

Safest countries for women walking at night