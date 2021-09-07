Women in Kuwait likely to be enrolled into army

Kuwait: Kuwaiti army is studying the possibility to enroll women in the army during the current year, local media reported.

“The Kuwaiti army is studying allowing the enlistment of women into all branches, which is likely to take place this year,” local media quoted deputy chief of staff of the Kuwaiti armed forces, Dr Khaled Al-Kandari.

Al-Kandari’s statements came on the sidelines of the launch of the “be among them” campaign, which aims to attract Kuwaitis to volunteer for military service and defend the homeland.

Defense minister Sheikh Nasser Al-Sabah said that he supports the inclusion of women in the Kuwaiti army, after they were included in the ministries of the interior and the national assembly guard.

This is not the first time that a Kuwaiti official has talked about including women in the army.

In 2018, there was a legal dispute between Kuwaiti scholars over the issue of Kuwaiti women joining the state’s army, and between lawyers, some of whom considered the case ‘rejected because it contradicted the nature of women’, and those who allowed it in return with some of the terms and conditions.