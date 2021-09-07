Women in Kuwait likely to be enrolled into army

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 7th September 2021 8:48 pm IST
Women in Kuwait are soon to be enrolled into the army
Representative Image (Photo: Twitter)

Kuwait: Kuwaiti army is studying the possibility to enroll women in the army during the current year, local media reported.

“The Kuwaiti army is studying allowing the enlistment of women into all branches, which is likely to take place this year,” local media quoted deputy chief of staff of the Kuwaiti armed forces, Dr Khaled Al-Kandari.

Al-Kandari’s statements came on the sidelines of the launch of the “be among them” campaign, which aims to attract Kuwaitis to volunteer for military service and defend the homeland.

MS Education Academy

Defense minister Sheikh Nasser Al-Sabah said that he supports the inclusion of women in the Kuwaiti army, after they were included in the ministries of the interior and the national assembly guard.

This is not the first time that a Kuwaiti official has talked about including women in the army.

In 2018, there was a legal dispute between Kuwaiti scholars over the issue of Kuwaiti women joining the state’s army, and between lawyers, some of whom considered the case ‘rejected because it contradicted the nature of women’, and those who allowed it in return with some of the terms and conditions.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button