Women Jan Dhan bank account holders to get 2nd installment of Rs 500

New Delhi: Women Jan Dhan bank account holders will start getting the second installment of Rs 500 from Monday in line with the announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in March.

To help the poor tide over the COVID-19 crisis, the government had on March 26 said ex-gratia payment of Rs 500 would be credited to women Jan Dhan account holders for the next three months, starting from April.

Rs. 500 sent to Jan Dhan bank accounts

“Instalment of Rs.500 for the month of May has been sent to the bank A/cs of PMJDY women beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package.

“Beneficiaries are requested to follow the schedule shared below to visit banks & CSPs. Money can also be withdrawn via ATMs & BCs,” Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda said in a tweet on Saturday.

The transfer has been staggered over a period of five days to avoid rush at the bank branches. This will help in ensuring social distancing and avoid overcrowding in banks, he said.

Schedule

Women account holders under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) will get the money between 4th and 11th May based on the last digit of their account number.

Here is the schedule

Last digit of woman Jan Dhan Accounts Account holder will get amount on 0 or 1 4th May 2020 2 or 3 5th May 2020 4 or 5 6th May 2020 6 or 7 8th May 2020 8 or 9 11th May 2020

PM गरीब कल्याण पैकेज के तहत PMJDY के महिला खाता धारकों को Rs.500 की मई माह की किश्त बैंकों में भेजी जा रही है। पैसे पूरी तरह सुरक्षित हैं, बैंकों में भीड़ से बचने के लिए नीचे वाले समय सारणी अनुसार ब्रांच, CSP, बैंक मित्रों से रक़म लें। स्वस्थ रहे, सुरक्षित रहें। @FinMinIndia pic.twitter.com/OFsUwJwHIo — Debasish Panda (@DebasishPanda87) May 2, 2020

TS Govt. credited Rs. 1500 each to white ration card holders

Earlier, the Telangana government credited Rs 1,500 each in over 74 lakh bank accounts towards the financial assistance to poor families during coronavirus induced lockdown.

It may be noted that Telangana has 1.03 crore families and out of them, 76.67 lakh have white ration cards or food security cards, which is considered a proof that they are living below the poverty line.

Source: With inputs from PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.