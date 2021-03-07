Women operating over 1,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras: Modi

New Delhi, March 7 : While addressing the ‘Jan Aushadhi Diwas’ celebrations through video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the ‘Jan Aushadhi’ scheme is fast becoming the medium of both social service and employment. These schemes are becoming a boon for the poor sections of society and especially the middle class families.

“The Jan Aushadhi Kendras are providing a source of income to the youth along with making medicines available at affordable rates. There are more than 1,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras which are run solely by women. This scheme also gives a boost to make the daughters of our country ‘Self-reliant’ or ‘Aatmanirbhar’. The scheme is helping to deliver affordable medicines to the countrymen living in the hilly areas, north-east and the tribal areas,” Modi added.

The Prime Minister said, “Today the 7,500th Jan Aushadhi centre has been inaugurated in Shillong. How much the public health centres are expanding in the north-east. It is significant to have reached the 7,500-mark because there were not even 100 such centres in the country six years ago. We want to meet the target of 10,000 as soon as possible. This scheme also opens up a new dimension of potential in the pharmaceutical sector.”

Today the demand for ‘Made in India’ medicines and surgical devices has also increased. Increased demand has also led to hike in productivity which has helped to generate employment opportunities, Modi added.

