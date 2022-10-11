Women pilgrims can perform Hajj, Umrah without ‘mahram’: Saudi Minister

He also said that there is no cap on the number of Umrah visas

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 11th October 2022 11:34 am IST
Hajj 2022: Saudi Arabia hires company linked to BJP to process applications
Representative Image

Cairo: Putting an end to the controversy about whether ‘mahram’ is required to accompany women while performing Hajj or Umrah, Saudi Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah on Monday said that it is no longer mandatory.

During a press conference at the Saudi Embassy in Cairo yesterday, the minister made it clear that women from any part of the world can perform Hajj or Umrah without ‘mahram’.

Giving the details of the expansion of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, he said that it is the largest-ever expansion. The total cost has crossed SR 200 billion.

MS Education Academy

Speaking on Umrah visas, he said that there is no cap on the number of visas. He also said that Muslims from any part of the world who come to the Kingdom on any visa can perform Umrah.

Hajj: One of the five pillars of Islam

Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah, Saudi Arabia. It is one of the five pillars of Islam. The other four pillars are Shahadah, Salat, Zakat and Sawm.

It is mandatory for Muslims to perform the pilgrimage once in a lifetime if they are physically and financially capable of it.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button