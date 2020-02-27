Women register protest at King Kothi against CAA

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Protests against CAA have been continuing in Hyderabad in which a large number of women are also participating.

Last night a large group of women assembled around King Kothi to register their protest against CAA, NRC and NPR.

The protesting women raised slogans against the government of India and heavily condemned the violence meted out to peaceful people in New Delhi.

In the protest program, in addition to women, children also participated.

At Dabeerpura Darwaza, a single person started agitating suddenly against CAA after which the police became panicky. Although the man was protesting alone, but police asked him to go away. After shouting slogans against CAA, the man went.

It may be mentioned that at various places in the city, flash protests are being organized continuously.