Women to be BJP’s target for 2024; schemes, selfies part of outreach

New Delhi: With women emerging as strong voters in recent elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party is going to connect with women voters through a year-long campaign ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The party has set a target to reach the maximum number of women beneficiaries of central government schemes. BJP has asked its women cadre to reach out to one crore women beneficiaries and click selfies with them while collecting their details. They have been asked to post selfies on social media under the hashtag #Selfiewithmahilalabharti.

According to Vanathi Srinivasan, Mahila Morcha president, the BJP has made a roadmap to reach out to the women beneficiaries and ensure that they acknowledge the improved standard of living under the Modi government.

This year-long programme will start from this month and will continue till February next week.

With more women coming out to vote independent of their families’ traditional bent towards a political party, the Modi government has started many schemes to make the lives of women respectable and smooth. With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, the BJP is now set to leverage this connection.

Also Read Telangana BJP sets campaign tone with threat to demolish Sectt domes

Mahila Morcha is also planning a Sammelan (conference) of women representatives from Panchayat to Parliament from all over the country. Though dates for the same are not out yet but this such programmes strengthen the party’s hold on women beneficiaries and voters, say party insiders.

The purpose is to make the women beneficiaries realise how the schemes of the Modi government have changed their lives.

The women cadre will also be given online training so that they are fully equipped with the knowledge of schemes. They will be getting a certificate on completion as well. �

The BJP is also giving training to its cadres, especially the new ones about the schemes of Central government at mandal level so that they are ready and well prepared before reaching to people and interacting with them.

The party is working in a cluster form and leaving no stone unturned to retain power in Lok Sabha 2024.

Similarly, the BJP has planned multiple reach out programmes like Reach out plan to Pasmanda-Bohara Muslim community, SC/ST connectivity, interaction with Tribals, student- voters, gathering with working class and others.

BJP’s Lok Sabha Pravas yojna is also going on, which is focusing on 144 seats that the party lost in 2019. Under the Yojana, the party leaders have been entrusted with handling weak constituencies for the upcoming general elections 2024, where the party had finished as runner-up or third in the 2019 general elections or won with a slim margin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a poll mantra for the BJP leaders to fight anti-incumbency in the 2024 general elections at a meeting of the party MPs on February 7. He said if the party lawmakers reach out to the voters, “there will be no anti-incumbency”.

PM Modi had earlier also stressed the importance of reaching out to the voters. At the BJP National Executive last month, he asked the party leaders to gear up for the Lok Sabha elections.