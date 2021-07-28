Women Union Ministers felicitation ceremony

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 28th July 2021 11:59 am IST
Women Union Ministers felicitation ceremony
New Delhi: BJP National President JP Nadda with Women Union Ministers during their felicitation ceremony organised by BJP Mahila Morcha at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: BJP National President JP Nadda with Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharam and Smriti Irani, during the felicitation ceremony of Women Union Ministers organised by BJP Mahila Morcha at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Women Union Ministers and BJP Mahila Morcha members during the felicitation ceremony at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: BJP Mahila Morcha members click a selfie with Union Minister Smriti Irani during the felicitation ceremony of Women Union Ministers, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

