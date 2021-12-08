Women will love my character in ‘Atrangi Re’: Sara Ali Khan

Published: 8th December 2021
Mumbai: Ahead of the release of ‘Atrangi Re’, actor Sara Ali Khan opened up about her character of Rinku in the film.

According to her, women will definitely fall in love with her role.

“I absolutely fell in love with Rinku during my process of playing her. Rinku as a character, is loud, assertive and confident as her external characteristics, but then she also has a tinge of innocence in her, which was something very interesting, exciting and challenging for me. Aanand ji really made me fall in love with her, and seep into the character. I think every woman in today’s generation will love Rinku. She knows exactly what she wants and goes for it without any apprehension or hesitation. Playing ‘Rinku’ on screen was in a way a very fulfilling and an enriching experience,” Sara said.

‘Atrangi Re’ is directed by Aanand L Rai. It also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

