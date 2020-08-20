Women’s British Open: Difficult start for Aditi, Tvesa and Diksha

Troon (United Kingdom), Aug 20 : India’s Aditi Ashok, Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar, had a rough start in brutal windy conditions at the Royal Troon on the first day of the Women’s British Open.

Strong winds, which went as high as 40 miles per hour, saw Aditi Ashok (78), Tvesa Malik (79) and Diksha Dagar languishing towards the bottom of the field, needing very good rounds on the second day to make the cut.

Only one player, German Sophia Popov (70), shot an under-par round.

The strong winds made it difficult for players to hit shots through the air.

Aditi had two bogeys and one double bogey on the front nine and three bogeys on the back nine in her card of 7-over 78 and did not have a single birdie.

Tvesa Malik, playing her first Major had two bogeys and two double bogeys on the front nine and on the back nine she had had another bogey and one double bogey. She also had the only birdie from any Indian so far on the 13th hole.

Diksha Dagar started with two bogeys and a double bogey and was 8-over through 12 holes.

Source: IANS

