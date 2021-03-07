Women’s Day Celebrations at ITC Maurya!

By IANSlife

New Delhi, March 7 (IANSlife) ITC Maurya is all set to celebrate the spirit of women with specially curated activities for ladies. From exciting offers on restaurants, to laundry and salon services, experience an array of delightful Women’s Day celebrations.

Ladies to lunch

The Pavilion hosts a specially priced buffet at Rs 1,999 + Taxes for a lady on lunch and Dinner

A day of pampering at Salon Di Wills: Salon Di Wills features a wide range of latest treatments involving expert hairstyling, hair care, and nail care services. These services are customised as per the request of each guest and are designed to be incredibly efficient following all the necessary safety and hygiene protocols as part of the WeAssure program by ITC Hotels.

Women’s day, special offer for the ladies on salon services when they dine with at ITC.

Freshly laundered; Delightful deals for your woollies and silk.

This deal is a real set, keep your winter woollies safe for next winter season at Rs 4,499 + Taxes for 10 winter garments.

“Silk sarees and shawls will always be treasured possessions, and this is the time of the year to carefully preserve these heirlooms for next winter,” says Benita Sharma — Area Manager North ITC Hotels and General Manager ITC Maurya.

Crafted with care and handled with utmost hygiene to ensure well-being, the mindfully curated ‘LAVANDERIA’ services at ITC Hotels, offers impeccable contact light laundry services with strict monitoring of safety and hygiene norms at each step.

