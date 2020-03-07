Women’s Day: A woman’s head itslef is a crown, says Governor

L to R - Dr. Lavanya Naik, Addl. DCP, Cyberabad; Dr. Ramesh Reddy, Dir. Medical Edu,; Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan and Dr. Bhavani K, EC Member - SHF on Saturday at Niloufer Hospital.

Hyderabad: Participating in International Women’s day celebrations at Niloufer Hospital, on Saturday, Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan, Governor of Telangana said, “Women don’t need a crown, their head is their crown.”

Governor was the chief guest at a function organised jointly by Dhaatri Mother’s Milk Bank, Niloufer Hospital and Sushena Health Foundation on the eve of World Women’s Day.

“If a mother has two babies and doesn’t get breast sufficient to feed both children, she gives more preference to a male than female child. Unfortunately that disparity still exists in our society. It both bad, sad and painful.

In my early practice as a house surgeon I felt the dire need of Women Breast Milk. It was just a sheer coincidence that I asked my Secretary couple of days back to enquire if there was any Breast Milk Bank in the city. That is when I decided to visit this. In fact I volunteered to come here and it so happened that it is world women’s day informed Dr. Tamilisai.

Mother Breast Milk Bank service is not just important to this generations, but it is more important to future generations for their healthy and brainy future, said Governor.

More mother Breast milk banks are required. And they are required in rural areas and for the benefit of infants in villages. Setting up such milk banks if not possible due to any reasons, set up at least mobile mother milk banks, she appealed.

In case if the medical devices are costly, then we must seek help of premier IIITs to develop affordable devices she said.

Women must look after their health she said. The Governor also lauded the efforts of Dhaatri Milk Bank. She appreciated and Divya who is working Organic Milk.

Addressing the gathering Dr Ramesh, Director if Medical Education said Dhaatri Motget Milk Bank was set up in the year 2017. It fulfilled the long over due of such service. In this 1000 bedded Niloufer hospital everyday 150 to 200 new borna are admitted. They come from different neighbouring states.

The milk bank run by Dhaatri os of high standard. They follow international protocols, so that there are least possibility of cross infection informed Dr Ramesh

Dr Bhavani described the Dhaatri Women Milk Bank as Comprehensive Lactation Management Center. 22000 mothers visited Dhaatri Milk Bank set up on PPP Model(Public, Private Partnership Model). She hoped that more such milk banks come up at Government and Private hospitals.

Seven donor mothers and few women achiever’s were feliciatated. Donor mothers include Housina Begum, Sharada, Gangalakshmi, Parveen Begum, Krishna Kumari and Taiseen Begum.

The women achiever’s who were felicitated include Dr. Lavanya Naik, Addl DCP(Admn), Cyberabad; Dr. Ranjani, MD, C-Path Labs; Ms. Alpana Tandon, Director, Strategic Initiatives, Divya Reddy, National Neonatology Forum, Other guests who graced include Ramesh Reddy; Dr. Uma Devi, Associate Professor, IIHFW.

Ms. Jaya Prada, Jt. Sec. Seva Bharathi, Sec. Kishori Vikas Yojana; Dr Murali Krishna, Suoerintendent of Niloufer Hospital; Dr Ravi Banu, Dr Sravani; Dr Anuradha, Dr Alimelu Divya Reddy and others.

Dr Santhosh Kumar, Director, Dhaatri and Dr Sudarshan Reddy, President Sushena Foundation were among others who were present in the celebration.

Dhaatri Mothers Breast Milk Bank is the Largest and one of its kind Mother’s Milk Bank in Telangana State is saving infants lives for the past two years with 6.78 lakh ml of milk donated and helps thousands of babies.

