Women’s T20 Challenge final: Supernovas win toss and bowl

Sharjah, Nov 9 : Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Monday won the toss and chose to bowl against Trailblazers in the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Supernovas made one change in their XI from the previous match, with Pooja Vastrakar replacing Priya Punia.

Trailblazers also made one change, Nuzhat Parween coming in place of Dayalan Hemalatha.

Supernovas: Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Shashikala Siriwardene, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Shakera Selman, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka

Trailblazers: Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana (captain), Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parween, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami

