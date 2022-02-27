Women’s World Cup: ICC gaffe creates confusion over result of Ind-SA

the scorecard stated that South Africa defeated India by four wickets, however, half an hour later, a scoresheet went viral on social media suggesting that India won the match by two runs.

27th February 2022
Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.
Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.(Twitter)

Rangiora: International Cricket Council (ICC) changed the scorecard of the warm-up fixture between India-South Africa on numerous occasions and as a result, confusion was caused regarding the outcome of the match.

Sometime later, the ICC website also updated the scorecard, and eventually, it showed how India actually won the match by two runs. South Africa needed eight runs to win in the final over, but they managed to score just five, and in the end, India won the contest by 2 runs.

At one stage, the scorecard also suggested that India won the match by one run.

Earlier, India posted 244 after they were sent into bat by South African captain Sune Luus. Going was slow for the Mithali Raj-led side, Yastika Bhatia scored 58 runs for India while Harmanpreet Kaur scored a century.

Captain Mithali Raj was run out after a mix-up with Bhatia for a duck, though the innings belonged to Harmanpreet Kaur, who raced along with little risk.

Harmanpreet played a knock of 103 runs off 114 balls with the help of 9 boundaries as India posted a total of more than the 240-run mark.

