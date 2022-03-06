Women’s World Cup: India thrash Pakistan by 107 runs in opening match

Mount Maunganui: A fighting batting effort followed by a clinical bowling performance helped India thrash arch-rivals Pakistan by 107 runs in their opening match of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup at the Bay Oval, here on Sunday.

With this win, the Indian women’s team maintained its unbeaten record against Pakistan. They have played 11 matches and won all so far.

Riding on brilliant fifties from Pooja Vastrakar (67 off 59), Sneh Rana (53 not out off 48) and Smriti Mandhana (52 off 75), India posted a challenging 244/7 in 50 overs. Apart from Vastrakar, Rana and Mandhana, all-rounder Deepti Sharma (1/31) also played a valuable knock (40 off 57).

In reply, none of the Pakistan batters could score big and their team was bowled out for 137 in 43 overs, losing by a huge margin of 107 runs.

Opener Sidra Ameen (30 off 64) and Diana Baig (24 off 35) were the highest scorers for Pakistan while Rajeshwari Gayakwad (4/31) was the most successful bowler for India.

Other Indian bowlers — Jhulan Goswami (2/26), Sneh Rana (2/27), Meghna Singh (1/21) and Deepti Sharma (1/31) also chipped in with wickets.

Brief scores: India Women 244/7 in 50 overs (Pooja Vastrakar 67, Sneh Rana 53 not out; Nashra Sandhu 2/36) beat Pakistan (Sidra Ameen 30, Diana Baig 24; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4/31) by 107 runs.