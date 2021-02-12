Won mayoral posts with majority, Talasani slams BJP on TRS, MIM nexus jibe

Hyderabad: Animal husbandry minister T Srinivas Yadav today slammed the BJP leaders for alleging the TRS have colluded with MIM to get mayor and deputy mayor posts in GHMC.

Addressing a press conference in Telangana Bhavan here the minister hit out at the BJP leaders for Hindu, Goraksha comments.

The Minister alleged that the opposition parties are targeting chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for mileage and cheap publicity. He slammed the BJP leaders for remarks that the TRS and the MIM are colluded for GHMC polls.

Is MIM an untouchable party in our state not to support the TRS, the minister thundered.

The MIM and TRS are not foes and there is nexus or any collusion as being alleged by the BJP, he said. Instead of appreciating women becoming mayor and deputy mayor, the BJP leaders unable to digest our victory, the minister fumed.

He wondered as to why the BJP is blaming the ruling party which won top posts and women became mayor and deputy mayor. We got the posts with a general majority and no one should make bad comments he said. We can also target the national leaders if necessary and are not doing so with respect Srinivas Yadav said

The TRS has won the seats adequate for the new body in the GHMC and won its top posts in the polls. We will go with all others and give priority for welfare the minister stated.

The nation knows of the BJP has unethical link and colluded with other parties to get power. If they make comments on KCR, we will not spare their national leaders, he added

Source: NSS