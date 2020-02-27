Wonder Woman: Captain sets dislocated knee, returns to game

A+ A-

As bizarre as it may sound, a woman footballer who had dislocated her knee, set it back and continued to play, a video that is creating a buzz on the internet.

The incident is reported to have happened during a match between St Mirren and ICT in the Scottish Women’s Championship Cup.

The video clip which shows Scottish football team captain Jane O Tode falling down on the ground crying in pain as her knee dislocates attempts to set it back.

However, O’Toole did not let the injury affect her game and slapped the dislocated knee back into place and continued playing as if it was not a big deal.

Our captain Jane O'Toole, is made of tough stuff. Just look at how she dealt with dislocating her knee during our recent game at Inverness…. you can't put a good woman down – she got back up and played the full 90 minutes ⚫⚽️?https://t.co/L8BLAVjmBN — St Mirren WFC (@stmirrenwfc) February 21, 2020

The clip shared by St Mirren WFC appreciated their captain for showing the courage.

They went on to add, “Just look at how she dealt with dislocating her knee during our recent game at Inverness…. you can’t put a good woman down – she got back up and played the full 90 minutes”.

Despite all the efforts of the captain, her Scottish team unfortunately lost 6-0 to the opponents.

The woman received praise for her courage on the internet and some netizens even called her Wonder Woman, a DC super hero.