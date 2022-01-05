Won’t accept raise in marriage age for women: Telangana Waqf Board

Hyderabad: As the Centre proposes to raise the marriageable age for women to 21 years from 18 years, Telangana Wakf Board chairman Mohammed Saleem has said that the board has accepted the decision on Triple Talaq, but will not accept this.

Speaking with ANI on Tuesday, Saleem said that Qazis of Telangana had conducted a meeting and have come to a conclusion that raising the marriageable age for women to 21 years is “impossible”.

“As written in Islam, both boys and girls should be married off as soon as they mature. Earlier, the age of 18 years was made mandatory; we followed and accepted that, but now 21 years is not acceptable,” he said.

He also appealed to the public of Telangana to not panic “because the bill has just reached the sub-committee and will have to pass a long procedure thereafter.”

“Even after that, there is two years time. We will take this matter to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and raise the voice Parliament to stop the bill,” he added.

He further added that the change in marriageable age will “spoil the life of children”. “They are asking to marry children at the age of 21; they get matured in class 10.”

Saleem then appealed to all Qazi’s in the country to go with the Wakf Board members and to present a memorandum to the Chief Ministers of their respective states.

He further said that the board also appeals to the Chief Ministers of all states to help in stopping the bill.

“Parents are relieved once the girl child is married. We have accepted Triple Talaq, but we cannot accept this,” Saleem said while adding that the bill is completely wrong and the board condemns it.

A delegation of Waqf Board, Hazath section along with Qazis will meet Telangana CM and present a memorandum soon.

The parliamentary panel, headed by BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, to which the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill that seeks to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 has been referred to, will start its deliberations soon.

The 31-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports has lone woman Rajya Sabha MP from All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) Sushmita Dev.

A meeting has been scheduled on January 5 of the Parliamentary standing committee on ‘Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports’ to hear the views of Secretary, Ministry of Culture on the subject

“Reforms in the Education of Performing and Fine Arts” and to decide the future course of action of the Committee.”