Won’t end farmers stir even if there is nationwide lockdown: Rakesh Tikait

Ghazipur: With the surge in coronavirus cases all over the country, the threat of the pandemic looms large over the hundreds of farmers sitting on protest at various borders of the national capital for the last four months. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has clearly said the farmers’ stir will not end even if a lockdown is imposed across the country.

In the last few days Covid-19 has spread at a rapid pace breaking the earlier record of Covid numbers in the last seven to eight months.

For the first time in the country, more than one lakh infections are being reported in a single day. But in spite of the danger posed by the pandemic, the farmers are adamant to continue their protest against the new Union farm laws.

Asked about the surge in Covid-19 cases, Rakesh Tikait told IANS: “We will not let the Centre make the farmers’ protest another Shaheen Bagh movement. Lockdown may be imposed in the entire country, but the farmers’ stir will continue. The requisite Covid guidelines will be followed by the farmers sitting at the protest sites.”

However, despite the surge, farmers at the borders are ignoring the Covid-19 protocols. The farmers are neither seen wearing face masks nor using hand sanitisers due to which they are at a greater risk of contracting Covid-19.

According to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, the total number of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 6,79,962 after 3,548 new cases were reported in the national capital on Monday. The positivity rate, however, is 5.54 per cent.

This is the fourth consecutive day that more than 3,500 cases have been reported in Delhi. Earlier on Sunday, 4,033 new cases were reported here which was the largest daily Covid-19 figure for 2021. There were 3,567 cases reported on April 3 and 3,594 cases on April 2.

Meanwhile, 11 rounds of talks have been held between the Central government and the farmers’ organisations but the stalemate has not ended yet. Both the farmers’ unions and the Centre are ready to start negotiations again, but are yet to meet.

The farmers have been protesting at various borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.