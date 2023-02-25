Won’t let those who seek to marginalise minorities prevail: Lalu

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday called for the protection of the rights of religious minorities.

The former Bihar chief minister who recently returned to India following a successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore last December, stated that he will not let those who seek to marginalise minorities prevail.

“No one can break us until we unify. We must save the country. We must safeguard the constitution, move Bihar ahead, and advance India. We must preserve the rights of minorities,” he told a massive crowd at Bihar’s Purnia.

“We’re always chanting Hindu, Hindu, Hindu. We are Hindus…but what crime have minorities committed that you are attempting to marginalise them? “In any situation, I will not let them succeed,” Yadav stated, adding that it is time for the ‘exit of the Narendra Modi regime.’

The RJD leader dubbed Seemanchal the ‘most secular’ region and urged people to stay united and recognise those attempting to mislead.

With Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav conducting a combined rally in Purnia, Bihar’s political temperature is rising. Tejashwi Yadav attacked Amit Shah earlier today, saying that he is visiting the state frequently because he is afraid of losing seats in the state during the 2024 general elections.

“Today is a ‘jansabha,’ and thousands of people are expected to attend. The BJP is worried about losing seats as a result of our grand alliance with chief minister Nitish Kumar, which is why home minister Amit Shah is visiting Bihar repeatedly to gain control,” he stated.

The remarks followed Shah’s recent remarks at a rally in Lauruia, West Champaran district, in which he blamed Nitish Kumar for plunging Bihar into ‘jungle raj,’ which he blamed on the former RJD-Congress leadership in the state. He also compared the JD(U)-RJD coalition to ‘attempts to mix oil with water.’