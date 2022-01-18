“Won’t sit quiet until action is taken against BJP leaders for violation of COVID curbs”: Karnataka Cong chief

Bengaluru: Congress Karnataka president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said his party will not sit quiet until action is taken against ruling BJP leaders, who violated COVID-19 curbs.

Faced by multiple FIRs against its leaders for organising padayatra demanding implementation of Mekedatu project, in violation of COVID restrictions, the Congress party has been demanding similar action against BJP leaders, who allegedly indulged in similar acts.

“We are not meeting (CM), I’m waiting for Siddaramaiah (Congress Legislature Party leader), he has gone to Mysuru, we will do what ever fight we need to…I’m writing a letter to the Chief Secretary to take action, our leaders will give it to him and the DGP,” Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “we will not say what we will do next, we will discuss, but I will not sit quietly.”

Later in the day, a delegation of Congress leaders led by its state working president Saleem Ahmed met Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, and handed over to him a letter signed by Shivakumar which sought filing of FIRs and appropriate legal action against BJP leaders for allegedly violating COVID curbs, and disciplinary action against government officials for not acting against them.

Pointing out that several FIRs have been booked against him, Siddaramaiah and several other Congress leaders, Shivakumar in the letter has listed several instances of ‘COVID curbs violation’ by BJP leaders including events attended by Aland MLA Subhash Guttedar, Honnali MLA M P Renukacharya, Minister B Sriramulu, among others.

The letter also refers to a large-scale gathering at the swearing-in of newly elected MLCs at Vidhana Soudha that was attended by Legislative Council Chairman, Chief Minister, Ministers among others and also an event held at Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s constituency.

Noting that these events were held in violation of COVID guidelines, without masks, social distancing and use of hand sanitizers, the KPCC chief wanted FIRs to be registered and legal action be taken against them.

He also sought disciplinary action against officials for showing negligence and failing to take action in accordance with law against those violating rules.

With limited options before it amid surging COVID cases, the government prohibiting movement of people, and High Court observations, the Congress state unit on January 13 had temporarily halted its padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru on its fifth day.

Police have filed four FIRs against Congress leaders, including Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, for taking out the march defying COVID-19 curbs.