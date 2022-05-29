Won’t spare anyone: Israel PM on senior commander’s assassination

Published: 29th May 2022 7:10 pm IST
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

A week after the assassination of Hassan Sayad Khodai, a Revolutionary Guards colonel who was shot dead in Tehran, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on May 29 that Iran will not be spared for instigating attacks through its proxies.

Hassan Sayad Khodai was accused of plotting attacks against Israeli citizens worldwide. He was shot dead by two people on a motorcycle in front of his home on May 22.

The Prime Minister’s office has declined to comment on the assassination. However, in a broadcast to its ministers on Sunday, the Prime Minister accused Iran of repeatedly targeting Israeli citizens.

“For decades, the Iranian regime has practiced terrorism against Israel and the region by means of proxies, emissaries, but the head of the octopus, Iran itself, has enjoyed immunity,” the Prime Minister said.

“As we have said before, the era of the Iranian regime’s immunity is over. Those who finance terrorists, those who are terrorists and those who send terrorists will pay the full price,” Bennett added.

Meanwhile, Iran has promised to retaliate for Hassan Sayad’s death. 

