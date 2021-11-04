Word ‘terrorist’ inscribed on back, alleges prisoner in Punjab

Chandigarh: A prisoner in a jail in Barnala in Punjab has accused the jail superintendent of torture and inscribing the word ‘terrorist’ on his back with an iron rod.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa has ordered a thorough inquiry and a medical examination of prisoner Karamjit Singh, 28. DIG Ferozepur, Tajinder Singh Maur, will conduct the inquiry.

The prisoner, who is facing life sentence in a murder case, has alleged that the word ‘aatwadi’ or terrorist is inscribed on his back.