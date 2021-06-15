WordPress owner Automattic acquires journaling app Day One

San Francisco: Automattic is expanding its lineup of online writing platforms with its acquisition of Day One — a popular journaling app for Mac and Apple mobile devices.

The app has been downloaded more than 15 million times since its March 2011 launch on the Mac and iTunes App Store, offering users a private place to share their thoughts.

Since then, it’s been awarded the App Store Editor’s Choice, App of the Year and the Apple Design Award, along with praise from various reviewers, reports TechCrunch.

The addition makes for an interesting expansion of Automattic’s now growing collection of online writing tools, which include blogging platforms WordPress.com and Tumblr — the latter as of 2019, when Automattic took the aging social blogging network off parent company Verizon’s hands for a fraction of its earlier $1 billion acquisition price.

Unlike WordPress and Tumblr, which tend to focus on publishing to a public audience, Day One’s focus has been on privacy.

The app offers end-to-end encryption for all your journal entries, which can include text, media and even audio recordings.

It has also offered advanced features like automatic backups, auto-import of Instagram posts, voice transcriptions, templates, rich text formatting, location history and optional printed books, as well as integrations with other platforms like Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and more.

With its addition to Automattic, Day One will allow users to choose to publish select journal entries to WordPress.com and Tumblr, and, soon, import content from either platform back into Day One, too.

The app may also make sense as a way for existing Tumblr users to sync their private entries over to a more protected and backed-up writing tool instead of accidentally publishing them to their main blog.