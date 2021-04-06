‘Words fail me at this moment’: Mohammed Siraj thanks Anand Mahindra for gifting SUV

Hyderabad: Indian Pacer Mohammed Siraj thanked industrialist and chairman of the Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra for gifting him a Mahindra Thar SUV for his performance in Test series win Down Under in Australia earlier this year.

Siraj also finished as the highest wicket taker for his team in the test series.

Siraj received his gift on Sunday, he took to social media to share a picture of his family receiving ‘Mahindra Thar’.

Siraj tweeted: “Words fail me at this moment. There is nothing I can say or do that will adequately express how I feel about your beautiful gift.”

“For now, I’ll just say a big fat thank you @anandmahindra sir,” he added.

Siraj shared a picture of his mother and brother Ayan Mirxa receiving the car, as he is currently training with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a bio-secure environment for the upcoming IPL 2021.

Siraj is one of the six cricketers who were promised a Thar SUV by Anand Mahindra as an acknowledgement of their performance in test series Down Under win in Australia earlier in January.

After the series Down Under, Mahindra had announced that he would gift a Thar each to six young men (who) made their debuts in the recent historic series”.

The other cricketers whom the industrialist included in the list are Shubman Gill, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar.

On January 23, 2021, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter, he tweeted, “Six young men made their debuts in the recent historic series #INDvAUS (Shardul’s 1 earlier appearance was short-lived due to injury)They’ve made it possible for future generations of youth in India to dream & Explore the Impossible (1/3).”

“Theirs are true ‘Rise’ stories; overcoming daunting odds in the pursuit of excellence. They serve as an inspiration in all arenas of life. It gives me great personal pleasure to gift each of these debutants an All New THAR SUV on my own account—at no expense to the company,” Mahindra tweets.

The reason for this gift is to exhort young people to believe in themselves & ‘Take the road less traveled.’ Bravo Mohammed, Shardul, Shubhman, Natarajan, Navdeep & Washington! I now plead with @Mahindra_Auto to get them their THARS on priority.

Recently Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan received their SUV. Both took on social media to express gratitude and thank Anand Mahindra.