Work from home experience useful for IT companies

Hyderabad: The experience of working from home during the Coronavirus lockdown has paved new ways for IT companies. These companies are considering to offer permanent facilities for their employees to work from home.

A prominent IT company has recently given the option to its employees to work from home and they have started taking advantage of this facility from June 27, 2022.

Allowing employees to work from home for two years, many international companies are taking measures to facilitate work from home on a permanent basis. This facility shall mitigate the constant complaint of its employees that they are unable to make a balance between work and family life.

The IT companies have availed the services of experts to review the pros and cons of working from home. It is being said that in the case of employees working from home their creativity will increase and the cost will decrease.

The officials of the IT companies said that their employees have proved they can work from anywhere.

In case of working from home, the employees save their travel time and cost. Employees can plan work to the best of their ability and can increase productivity.

IT experts have acknowledged that the efficiency of the IT employees increased during the Corona lockdown. After the normalcy returning it has been observed that there is a decrease in efficiency compared to their working from home. The main reason is cited tiredness due to travel hassle.

However, the state government may oppose the move to allow the employees to work permanently from home as this may lead to decrease in the government revenues