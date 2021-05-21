Work from home trend is increasing all over again

Hyderabad: The work from home (WFH) trend is on upswing in different states after they declared lockdown. Even those companies who have started working from their offices are again telling their employees to work from home.

The WFH trend has been started in the country and elsewhere in the world from March last year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. This norm is still in practice in IT companies.

The IT companies were extending the deadlines to work from home since 2020. But those companies in Telangana and in other states who have resumed work from their offices off late, have again permitted their employees to work from home.

The private companies’ officials say that their employees need to work from home for a long time as there is no possibility of normalcy returning in the near future especially when there is a likelihood of a third wave of the pandemic.

Those employees say that there is no problem for them to work from home. Rather many employees are enjoying WFH as “Workation”. They move to some hill station with their families and continue with their work from there. Thus, alongwith the work they are enjoying holidays in hill stations.