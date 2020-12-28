Work on to develop 21st century attractions in Delhi: Modi

New Delhi, Dec 28 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said efforts were being made to modernize the national capital so that it could reflect the grandeur of 21st century India.

The Prime Minister also said that “each and every city of the country, big or small, is going to be the hub of India’s economy”.

The Prime Minister was speaking after inaugurating the first-ever driverless Metro operation and launched the expansion of the National Common Mobility Card to the Airport Express Line of the Delhi Metro via video conference.

“Old infrastructure of the capital is being transformed into infrastructure based on modern technology. This thinking is reflected in provision of better living conditions to slum dwellers through regularization of hundreds of colonies and in turning old government buildings into environment friendly modern structures,” the Prime Minister said.

“Along with Delhi being an old tourist destination, work is on for developing 21st century attractions in the city.”

The Prime Minister said as Delhi is becoming a favoured destination of international conference, international exhibition and international business tourism, the country’s largest centre is being constructed in the Dwaraka locality of the capital.

Similarly, work for the new Parliament building has commenced along with a very big Bharat Vandana Park, said Modi, adding this will not only give employment to thousands of people from Delhi but will also change the face of the city.

While congratulating the citizens of the national capital for the first-ever driverless Metro operations and launching of the expansion of the National Common Mobility Card to the Airport Express Line of Delhi Metro, the Prime Minister said “Delhi is the capital of a big economic and strategic power of more than 130 crore people, its grandeur should be evident here.”

–IANS

