WorkDefine empowers brands through its design-thinking methods

Mumbai: WorkDefine is a strategy consultancy that specializes in defining the competitive edge for businesses during various phases of the business life-cycle. With services ranging from new market strategy, feasibility study, competitive analysis, brand strategy, founder coaching, and employee management, WorkDefine offers 360-degree consulting services.

With a vision to create a ‘customer-centric’ business ecosystem, WorkDefine envisions helping startups, entrepreneurs, solopreneurs, freelancers, and corporates scale their businesses alike. WorkDefine looks forward to training and employing a multinational team of 100 consultants by 2025.

Today’s competitive world demands an apt strategy that hits the bullseye. Having worked with multiple clients across industries, WorkDefine takes pride in being a premium strategy consultant for emerging as well as existing brands. Priteesh Joshi, Founder & CEO of WorkDefine is a visionary who believes in promoting the essence of innovation at the grass-root levels. With over 4 years of specialized experience as a Business Strategist in Organizational Strategy across 3 countries and 5 industries, Priteesh Joshi is a firm believer in the power of combining human behaviours with technology.

He professes, “Design Thinking & Innovation clubbed with creative strategies is the best way to build a brand roadmap.” As a passionate entrepreneur and intrigued strategy professional, he has helped several brands create a lasting impression in the eyes of their customers. With the focus on catering to an organisation’s strategic needs, he also emphasizes embracing the current best practices and effective processes in the global market.

Their range of workshops is intended to enhance the performance of new companies, aspiring entrepreneurs and students alike. Empowered by a team of business consultants, strategists, marketing professionals, brand managers, and industry experts, WorkDefine transforms an organisation’s culture towards higher output and greater satisfaction for customers and employees. The consultants work on the business aspect of the venture, while the team brainstorms the ideas and curate a blueprint to emphasize on the marketing objectives. Research, planning and execution of moves are all monitored. Furthermore, the team caters to the overall needs of competitive analysis, branding and tracking trends too, all of which help craft a feasibility study for your product, service, or brand. Check their specially curated articles showcasing their expertise – https://workdefine.com/articles/

With a mission to lead the clients by example through unique Design-Thinking consulting methods and techniques, WorkDefine has embarked on its journey.

Whether you have an idea, a recently launched venture or an established business looking to scale upwards, WorkDefine shall develop it with finesse.

Learn more about premium business and marketing strategies to grow your business- https://workdefine.com/ .

