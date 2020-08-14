Working from home is a big problem for London: Mayor

London, Aug 14 : London Mayor Sadiq Khan has admitted that working from home is a “big problem” for the British capital, as the nation enters the biggest recession on record, the media reported on Friday.

Khan has urged big companies to consider bringing more staff members back to offices, as it was revealed that 730,000 workers lost their jobs between March and July this year, reports the Metro newspaper.

He also promised that Transport For London is doing everything possible to make tubes and buses safe for commuters, after the government body slashed tube services to 15 per cent and bus services to 12 per cent compared to normal levels.

Speaking on Thursday to LBC, a London-based national phone-in and talk radio station, Khan said: “The key thing I think we need to understand is that if we all stay at home working it’s a big problem for central London.

“Many small businesses rely on your workers going to work… When I meet those not just in the culture industry and hospitality, small businesses they are struggling.

“What I would say to other big employers is that we are doing what we can to make sure London is as safe as it can be.”

Khan’s remark came he threw his support behind working from home during the height of the pandemic, saying “we all still need to play our part in stopping the spread of Covid-19”, the Metro newspaper reported.

The government has clamped down on people who repeatedly refuse to wear face masks on public transport in England, announcing fines for up to 3,200 pounds on Thursday.

Travellers who don’t wear a face covering currently face a 100 pound fine, which can be reduced to 50 pounds if paid within 14 days.

Under new measures, this 100 pound penalty will double for subsequent offences, up to a maximum of 3,200 pounds.

