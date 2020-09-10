Works at Durgam Cheruvu bridge complete; to be unveiled soon

By Nihad Amani Updated: 10th September 2020 2:53 pm IST

Hyderabad: Works on the cable-stayed bridge at Durgam Cheruvu have reached an end. Very soon, people can witness the multi-coloured lighting at the yet another engineering marvel – the cable-stay bridge on Durgam Cheruvu shortly.

The bridge is 238-metre long and is being constructed at a cost of Rs 180 crore. The construction is being done under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) and will facilitate smooth flow of traffic towards Hitec City, besides drawing tourists and visitors.

The video of the structure has already gone popular on social media and many are appreciating the efforts of the municipal corporation in executing the project.

The place have already become a tourist spot, as people are coming in large numbers to sight it, especially during the night. However, the morning are reserved for cycle riders and fitness freaks.

A week ago, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao had announced that the cable-stay bridge will be unveiled very soon. Sharing a video of the structure on Twitter, the Minister said: “A sneak peak of the very soon to be unveiled cable-stay bridge on Durgam Cheruvu. Infrastructure is the key to growth and Telangana Government spends over 60 per cent of the budget on infra creation.”

However, the much-awaited inauguration is yet to happen.

