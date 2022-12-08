World Arabic Language Day to kick off at UNESCO HQ in Paris

The activities of World Arabic Language Day 2022 is scheduled to kick off at UNESCO headquarters in Paris under the theme—“The Contribution of the Arabic Language to Human Civilization and Culture” on Friday, December 16, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The celebration will take place in cooperation with the Saudi Arabia’s permanent delegation to UNESCO, and Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Foundation.

The celebration is rich in events and panel discussions.

On the sidelines of the celebration, the second meeting of heads of Arabic language education will be held, which will see the launch of the Arabic Language Education Curriculum Series for non-speakers.

A panel discussion (Arab Latinos) will also be held during the celebration, which deals with promoting dialogue between cultures for social cohesion. On the artistic side, the celebration will witness a live drawing of a mural, and a story presentation via drawing on sand.

The Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Foundation will participate in the event as a sponsor and supporter of the event as part of the Foundation’s program to support the Arabic language at UNESCO.

Arabic is one of the most widely spoken languages on the planet and is used daily by more than 420 million people.

World Arabic Language Day is celebrated every year on December 18 since 2012. The date coincides with the day in 1973 that the General Assembly of the United Nations adopted Arabic as the sixth official language of the Organization.