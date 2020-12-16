World Bank approves four India projects worth over $800 mn

New Delhi, Dec 16 : The World Bank Board of Executive Directors on Wednesday approved four India projects worth over $800 million.

The projects support a range of developmental initiatives – strengthening India’s social protection architecture, promoting nutrition-supportive agriculture for tribal households in Chhattisgarh, enhancing quality education in Nagaland and improving the safety and performance of the existing dams across various states in India.

“The four projects will support India’s efforts to build back better by creating a sustainable and resilient economy. Developmental work today has an additional responsibility – to help poor and vulnerable families roll back the adverse impact that the pandemic has had on their lives,” said Junaid Ahmad, Country Director, World Bank India.

“These projects will help many such families access better income opportunities, education, water supply and benefit from the expanded social protection schemes of the government,” he added.

Among the four approved projects is the $100 million Chhattisgarh Inclusive Rural and Accelerated Agriculture Growth Project (CHIRAAG) that will develop sustainable production systems that allow tribal households in remote areas of the state to practice round-the-year production of diversified and nutritious food.

The second project is the $68 million classroom teaching and resources enhancing project in Nagaland. The World Bank is also funding projects aimed at accelerating India’s Covid-19 social protection response and dam improvement and rehabilitation project.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.