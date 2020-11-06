World Bank cautions Indians against fraudulent credit, debit cards

New Delhi, Nov 6 : If there weren’t enough financial crimes and frauds, credit and debit cards in the name of the World Bank are being issued in India.

In a statement, the World Bank said: “The World Bank’s attention has been drawn to fraudulent issuance of debit/credit cards in India, carrying its name and logo.”

“The World Bank Group does not issue debit/credit cards. The Bank Group has no involvement with individuals/groups who have issued these fake cards, and would like to caution the public to be wary of such fraudulent practices,” the statement said.

–IANS

san/vd