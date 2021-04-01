World Bank grants USD 25mn to improve education in Afghanistan

Washington: The World Bank on Thursday approved the allocation of an additional USD 25 million in financing from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) to increase equitable access to primary and secondary education in Afghanistan, particularly for girls, the organisation said in a statement.

The new grant will help build 100 additional schools, further improve learning and access to education for girls, support teachers’ training, and promote community-based education, the statement said.

“Afghanistan has made much progress in improving education in the last two decades, but 3.5 million children remain out of school, and half of the country’s schools still have minimal infrastructure,” said Henry Kerali, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan.

“This additional financing will help the Afghan government create a better learning environment and enroll more children in schools.”

“Girls’ education is one of the smartest investments a country can make: it boosts economic growth, curbs infant mortality and improves child nutrition,” said Alice Albright, Chief Executive Officer of GPE.

According to the World Bank, over the past decade, Afghanistan has made great strides in improving access to education, but learning poverty is among the highest in the world.