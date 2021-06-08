World Book of Records honours DCP Padmaja for COVID-19 work

Balanagar DCP PV Padmaja of the Telangana state police was honoured with the World book of records and acknowledged her efforts in fight against COVID-19.

DCP P.V Padmaja, Telangana police. (photo-twitter)

Hyderabad: The World book of records, London, honoured deputy commissioner of police, Balanagar, (Cyberabad) PV Padmaja, of the Telangana police for her relentless efforts in the fight against COVID-19. Her efforts were validated with a ‘Certificate of Commitment’ and was globally acknowledged for her efforts and tireless work in battling the pandemic.

The official account of the Telangana police, took to Twitter on Tuesday and shared the news with everyone. They wrote, “#WorldBookOfRecordsLondon has validated the hardwork & sincerity of Smt.P.V.Padmaja @DcpBalanagar vth a #CertificateOfCommitment. Her relentless efforts in reducing #HumanSufferings in the fight against #Covid19, GloballyAcknowledged. Its an honor to entire #TelanganaStatePolice.”

