World Book of Records honours DCP Padmaja for COVID-19 work

Hyderabad: The World book of records, London, honoured deputy commissioner of police, Balanagar, (Cyberabad) PV Padmaja, of the Telangana police for her relentless efforts in the fight against COVID-19. Her efforts were validated with a ‘Certificate of Commitment’ and was globally acknowledged for her efforts and tireless work in battling the pandemic.

The official account of the Telangana police, took to Twitter on Tuesday and shared the news with everyone. They wrote, “#WorldBookOfRecordsLondon has validated the hardwork & sincerity of Smt.P.V.Padmaja @DcpBalanagar vth a #CertificateOfCommitment. Her relentless efforts in reducing #HumanSufferings in the fight against #Covid19, GloballyAcknowledged. Its an honor to entire #TelanganaStatePolice.”