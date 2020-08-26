World Economic Forum postponed until next summer

By News Desk 1 Published: 27th August 2020 1:26 am IST
World Economic Forum postponed until next summer

Geneva, Aug 27 : The next World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, originally scheduled for January, will be postponed until early next summer, its managing director of public engagement Adrian Monck said in a statement.

“The decision was not taken easily, since the need for global leaders to come together to design a common recovery path and shape the ‘Great Reset’ in the post-COVID-19 era is so urgent. However, the advice from experts is that we cannot do so safely in January,” Monck said, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

However, according to the statement, world leaders will participate in virtual high-level “Davos Dialogues” starting from January 25, while details of the rescheduled event will be confirmed “as soon as we are assured that all conditions are fulfilled to guarantee the health and safety of our participants and the hosting community.”

READ:  SC worried that almost entire AGR dues will be wiped out in IBC process

As of Wednesday, the global COVID-19 caseload has surpassed 23.93 million with a death toll of over 820,000, according to data from John Hopkins University.

In Switzerland, where the Alpine town of Davos is located, coronavirus cases have climbed to 40,645, while related fatalities stand at 2,003.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close