World Food Day: Celebs reveal their favourite dishes

New Delhi, Oct 16 : On the occasion of World Food Day on Friday, stars from the world of televisions opened up on their favourite dish from various parts of India.

Shubhangi Atre of “Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!” fame calls herself a big foodie. “I love Mumbai’s street food. Vada Pav, pav bhaji, paani puri, dabeli, the Bombay sandwich and bhelpuri are some of my favourites, and the Khau Galli on Carter Road is my go-to spot,” she said.

Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri shared that every time she visits Nagpur, the one thing she and her son ensure never to miss is the “melt-in-the-mouth Santra barfi. Also known as Orange barfi, this sweet is a tangy and will sure to make you fall for it”.

Actress Sara Khan, who is currently seen as Devi Paulomi in the show “Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein”, considers Bhopal the ultimate heaven for a foodie, for the sheer uniqueness and variety of dishes that the city has to offer.

“When I travel to Bhopal, I love to start my day with a hot cup of Suleimani Chai at Jamal Bhai’s tea shop, Itawara Chowk,” she added.

Actress Gracy Singh loves Varanasi for its street food. “The city has a delectably rich tradition of cuisine — from steaming kachoris and jalebis to refreshing lassi and thandais. One dish that you only get in Varanasi is Maliyoo garnished with saffron and pistachios at Godowlia market,” said the “Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein” actress.

